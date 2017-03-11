 

Spanish pimps offered girl's virginity

2017-03-11 18:50
(iStock)

(iStock)

Madrid - Spanish police on Saturday announced they had smashed a high-end prostitution ring whose catalogue of services included offering the sale of a teenage girl's virginity.

Seven people were arrested in the sting and a 16-year-old girl, whose virginity had been offered up online for the price of €5 000 was freed, the police said in a statement.

The network, operating out of the southern resort city of Marbella, advertised the sale of the virginity of a woman who was 18 but looked much younger, but police said she was actually 16.

Authorities described a "perfectly organised" and lucrative network that used telephone operators to book services and taxi rides for prostitutes to hotels and the homes of "clients with a high financial standing".

The network also used a specialised agency to help it optimise its visibility online when internet users searched for prostitution services.

