 

Spanish police arrest 38, dismantle fake credit card ring

2017-04-01 20:01
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Madrid - Spanish police say they have arrested 38 people and dismantled a criminal organisation dealing in credit card fraud on an international scale.

Authorities said on Saturday those arrested were in a ring that specialised in the counterfeit and fraudulent use of credit cards from international banks, which were used to scam up to €1.5m.

The banks were mainly based in Italy, Britain, the United States, Australia and Germany.

Police say the ring created a virtual travel agency offering online plane and train tickets, hotel reservations, car rentals and other purchases and paid suppliers with cloned credit cards.

The criminal ring also worked with local businesses in Madrid, Seville, Cadiz, Malaga, Marbella and Cordoba that accepted payments from the fraudulent cards for a percentage of the profits.

Read more on:    spain  |  counterfeit ring

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Venezuela court drops bid to strip congress of power

2017-04-01 18:52

Inside News24

 
/News
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 39 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 