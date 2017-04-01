Spanish police arrest 38, dismantle fake credit card ring

What To Read Next

Madrid - Spanish police say they have arrested 38 people and dismantled a criminal organisation dealing in credit card fraud on an international scale.

Authorities said on Saturday those arrested were in a ring that specialised in the counterfeit and fraudulent use of credit cards from international banks, which were used to scam up to €1.5m.

The banks were mainly based in Italy, Britain, the United States, Australia and Germany.

Police say the ring created a virtual travel agency offering online plane and train tickets, hotel reservations, car rentals and other purchases and paid suppliers with cloned credit cards.

The criminal ring also worked with local businesses in Madrid, Seville, Cadiz, Malaga, Marbella and Cordoba that accepted payments from the fraudulent cards for a percentage of the profits.