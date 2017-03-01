 

Speech viewers stunned by on-script, less fiery Trump

2017-03-01 07:50
Washington - Who was that calm, composed man, and what has he done with Donald Trump?

That may have been the most common reaction from the viewers of President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Those looking for the fireworks came away empty. What they witnessed instead was a poised and on-script president.

Mike Mullowney of Boston said he expected a "complete circus" but was instead "blown away" with how the President seemed, well, presidential.

Those who adored the fiery rally speaker said they were fine with the change.

Seventy-one-year-old Cass Connolly who watched the speech at a party of Trump fans in Michigan says Trump is getting better and more comfortable at speech-making.

