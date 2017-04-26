 

Student accused of planting bomb on London Tube

2017-04-26 18:56
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - Prosecutors say a university student with an interest in weapons and extremism planted a homemade bomb on a London Tube train with the intention of causing carnage.

Damon Smith went on trial on Wednesday, accused of placing an explosives-filled knapsack on a London Underground train in October.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees told jurors at London's Central Criminal Court that Smith "built an improvised explosive device which he intended would explode and endanger the lives of those travelling on that Tube train or, at the very least, cause serious damage to the train itself".

Rees said the 20-year-old computer science student, who has a form of autism, had an interest in guns and explosives and had searched online for Islamic State group material.

Smith claims the device was only meant to spew smoke.

Read more on:    tube train  |  uk  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

France: Proof that Syrian regime launched chemical attack

2017-04-26 17:32

Inside News24

 
/News
'Some of my pets died, I have nothing' - Coligny resident after petrol bomb
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 25 2017-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 