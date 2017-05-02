Student nabbed in Texas had mental health problems

The police arrested a man after a fatal stabbing at the University of Texas in Austin. (Ray Arredondo, AP)

Austin - The man suspected of stabbing four people at the University of Texas, one fatally, suffered from mental health troubles and had been involuntarily committed for treatment in another city, authorities said on Tuesday.

University Police Chief David Carter said Kendrex J White was "obviously" suffering from some kind of mental difficulties", but he did not elaborate on his condition or treatment.

"This was not a conspiracy. This was not a person that had a vendetta against any particular group," Carter said.

Talented musician

White, 21, who was enrolled at the Austin campus, was armed with a large hunting knife. He was described by former classmates as intelligent and easygoing and was active in a student group for black professionals.

Two of the students wounded in Monday's attack have been treated and released from hospitals while a third remains hospitalised, University of Texas President Greg Fenves said.

The student who was fatally stabbed was identified as freshman Harrison Brown. He was a talented musician who had not yet decided on a major, Fenves said.

Witnesses described a sudden and seemingly random assault on strangers in the middle of one of the nation's largest universities.

Before the attacks, White was seen in the student activity centre "appearing normal." After he left there, he kicked a woman as if to get her out of his way, the police chief said.

White then fatally stabbed Brown and walked up to a male student sitting at a picnic table and stabbed him in the back of the head, Carter said.

Holding knife

Another male student was stabbed while waiting in line at a food truck before White stabbed a fourth victim.

The shocked students "saw the police officers coming and pointed in the direction of the suspect," Carter said.

White walked into a dormitory still holding the knife in his hand but did not attack anyone else before he was arrested.

