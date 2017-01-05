Suicide car bombing kills 11 in Baghdad - officials

Security forces and citizens inspect the scene after a suicide car bombing hit a crowded outdoor market in Baghdad's eastern Shi’ite neighbourhood of Sadr City, Iraq. (Karim Kadim, AP, file)

Baghdad - Iraqi officials say a suicide car bombing in a commercial area in central Baghdad has killed at least 11 civilians.

A police officer said the bomber struck on Thursday night, hitting shops and food stands near a bus station in the Bab al-Muadam area. He said the bombing also wounded at least 22 people.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to release information.

Earlier, a series of bombings in and around Baghdad killed at least 16 people.

No-one has claimed responsibility for any of the day's attacks but they bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has carried out a string of bombings in Baghdad over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.

