Suicide car bombing kills 11 in Baghdad - officials

Baghdad - Iraqi officials say a suicide car bombing in a commercial area in central Baghdad has killed at least 11 civilians.
A police officer said the bomber struck on Thursday night, hitting shops and food stands near a bus station in the Bab al-Muadam area. He said the bombing also wounded at least 22 people.
A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to release information.
Earlier, a series of bombings in and around Baghdad killed at least 16 people.
No-one has claimed responsibility for any of the day's attacks but they bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has carried out a string of bombings in Baghdad over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.