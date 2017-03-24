Sunken S Korean ferry to be loaded on transport vessel

The partially lifted sunken ferry Sewol is ready for transport in waters off Jindo in South Korea. (Suh Myung-gon, AP)

Seoul - Salvage crews towed a corroded 6 800 ton South Korean ferry toward a transport vessel on Friday after it was successfully raised from waters off the country's southwest coast. The massive attempt to bring the ferry back to shore, nearly three years after it sank, killing 304 people, is being closely watched by a nation that still vividly remembers the horrific accident.

Most of the victims of the Sewol's capsize on April 16 2014 were students on a high school trip, touching off an outpouring of national grief and soul searching about long-ignored public safety and regulatory failures. Public outrage over what was seen as a botched rescue job by the government contributed to the recent ousting of Park Geun-hye as president.

Workers planned to complete loading the ferry onto a semi-submersible transport vessel later this weekend as waters where the ferry sank are notorious for dangerous currents.

Missing victims

Workers on two barges began the salvaging operation on Wednesday, rolling up 66 cables connected to a frame of metal beams divers spent months placing beneath the ferry.



The bodies of 295 people were recovered after the sinking, but nine are still missing. Relatives, some of whom were watching from two fishing boats just outside the operation area, hope those remains will be found inside the ferry. Some cried as they watched the emerging wreckage with telescopes.

Once the Sewol is loaded on the transport vessel, it will take about two weeks for it to reach a port 90km away in the city of Mokpo.

Workers will then begin clearing mud and debris and search for the remains of the missing victims.

An investigation committee will also search for clues that could further explain the cause of the sinking, which has been blamed on overloaded cargo, improper storage and other negligence.



