 

Suspected 4m crocodile kills fisherman in Australia

2017-03-20 20:44

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sydney – A fisherman whose body was pulled from the water on Monday was likely killed by a large crocodile, police said, after his empty dinghy and speargun were found in northern Australia.

The 35-year-old was fishing alone off Innisfail, south of Cairns in Queensland state, and was reported missing on Sunday evening when the boat and floating speargun, which was pierced through a fish, were discovered.

An aerial and water search was launched with a body retrieved on Monday morning.

"Initial investigations suggest the man may have been taken by a crocodile," Queensland police said, adding that they believe it was a four-metre beast.

"Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection are targeting the crocodile for removal."

Aggressive crocodile

The Cairns Post reported an aggressive crocodile, thought to be the same one, attacked a police boat late on Sunday in what Inspector Rhys Newton said was indicative of behaviour when the reptile has killed recently or is protecting a food source.

It was the second blow in a month to the local spearfishing community after a man recently had his leg ripped off by a shark at nearby Hinchinbrook Island, the newspaper said.

The latest tragedy came only a day after a teenager escaped the jaws of a crocodile by punching it in the head during a late night swim in a river close to Innisfail.

The 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries to his left arm after being dared to jump in by his friends.

Australia is home to freshwater and saltwater crocodiles with the more feared "salties" growing up to seven metres long.

Saltwater crocodile numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species in 1971, with recent attacks reigniting debate about controlling them.

They kill an average of two people each year in Australia.

Read more on:    australia  |  crocodiles  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Myanmar investigators question Rohingya in Bangladesh

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Meet Kota Kings, bringing Kasi cuisine to Braamfontein

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:19 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 