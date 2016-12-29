 

Swedes charge Syrian asylum seeker with war crime

2016-12-29 20:15
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Copenhagen - Swedish prosecutors say a Syrian man has been charged with war crimes for having taken part in the 2012 execution of seven government troops in Syria.

Investigator Kristina Lindehoff Carleson says the conflict then "was a non-international armed conflict between the Syrian government and a number of armed groups".

Lindehoff Carleson says the 46-year-old man had joined rebels in Syria and appeared in a May 2012 video where seven "defenceless" soldiers were executed. It was not immediately clear which rebel group he had joined.

She said on Thursday the charge "should in no way been seen as an endorsement of the ongoing conflict in Syria".

The man sought asylum in Sweden in 2013 and has been held in pre-trial custody since March, according to the prosecution.

Read more on:    sweden  |  syria

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Greek ambassador to Brazil missing

2016-12-29 18:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:21 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 18:10 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 