 

Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held

2017-04-08 10:30
The rear end of the truck which was used in the Stockholm attack. (Anders Wiklund , TT News Agency via AP)

The rear end of the truck which was used in the Stockholm attack. (Anders Wiklund , TT News Agency via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Stockholm - A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offences by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, said on Saturday that the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday on Tuesday or be released.

Ihrman and police spokesperson Lars Bystrom said only one person had been arrested in the case.

The Aftonbladet newspaper and Swedish radio reported that the suspect is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan. Police were not immediately available for comment on the report.

Earlier, Swedish police said the man they arrested "resembles the person we earlier have sought after" in the truck attack.

"We do not comment on what we have seized," said Bystrom, declining to confirm or deny media reports that a bag with some kind of explosives had been found in truck.

Police say the suspect isn't necessarily identical with the man seen in photos released after the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The stolen beer truck travelled for more than 500 metres along a main pedestrian street known as the Drottninggatan before it smashed into a crowd outside the upscale Ahlens department store at about 15:00 on Friday.

It came to rest in the entrance to the building. TV footage showed smoke coming out of the store after the crash.

"People were screaming and running in all directions," said Brandon Sekitto, who was in his car nearby. "(The truck) drove straight into the Ahlens entrance."

"I saw the driver, a man in black who was light around the face," Brandon told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter. "Some women were screaming, 'Run! Run!'"

Read more on:    sweden

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NYPD set to deploy 1 200 bodycams around the city

2017-04-08 10:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 07 results 2017-04-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 