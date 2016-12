Damascus - Activists say besieged opposition pockets around the Syrian capital of Damascus have seen no reprieve in fighting, despite a nationwide ceasefire agreement that went into effect over 36 hours ago.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Saturday that at least two civilians and five militants were killed in battles over the opposition-held Eastern Ghouta and Barada Valley regions.

The Barada Valley Media Center said Russian and Syrian government aircraft are striking villages in the water-rich region for the 10th consecutive day. The raids have coincided with a severe water shortage in Damascus since December 22. The valley is the region's primary source of water.

The Syrian military on Friday denied attacking the valley, saying it would not violate the truce brokered by Russia and Turkey.