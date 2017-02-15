 

Taliban attack kills 5 in northern Afghan village

2017-02-15 11:43
Kabul - An Afghan official says that a Taliban attack on a village in northern Faryab province has killed five members of the local police force.

Karim Yuresh, spokesperson for the provincial police chief, says the Taliban gained control of the village, located in the Shirin Tagab district, following the surprise attack on Wednesday.

He says five insurgents were also killed and two others were wounded in the battle.

Qari Yusouf Ahamdi, a Taliban spokesperson, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In neighbouring Jawzjan province, insurgents abducted about 50 local farmers in Darzab district.

Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesperson for the provincial governor, says the tribal elders are trying to secure their release. He says the motive behind the kidnapping isn't yet clear.

The Taliban have not made any statements on the abducted farmers.

