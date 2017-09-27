 

Tattoo artists need medical license: Japanese court

2017-09-27 22:51
(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tokyo - A Japanese court on Wednesday fined a tattoo artist for tattooing customers without a medical licence, the first case of its kind in a country where body art is associated with gangsters.

Police raided the studio of 29-year-old Taiki Masuda in 2015, charging him with violating a law requiring anyone who carries out a medical procedure to have a formal qualification.

He received a court order to pay fines but requested a trial instead, hoping to prove that tattooing was art and not a medical practice, according to the Asahi Shimbun daily.

At his trial, presiding judge Takaaki Nagase said it was "reasonable" to require tattooists to hold a medical licence to prevent health risks, local media reported.

"The tattoo artist is sentenced to a $1 300 fine" a spokesperson for the Osaka district court in western Japan told AFP without giving further details.

The judge also said that "bacteria and viruses are likely to penetrate [the body] and there is a risk of causing skin problems", according to the Nikkei business daily.

In Japan, tattoos are associated with yakuza organised crime syndicates. Many public institutions, such as hot springs or swimming pools, bar people who have them as a way of keeping gangsters out.

It is however unclear how many tattooists in Japan hold a medical qualification.

According to a 2014 survey conducted by the Kanto Federations of Bar Associations, nearly nine out of 10 people aged between 20 and 69 said they found tattoos scary.

But attitudes appeared to be changing, with about 40% of those in their 20s associating tattoos with art and fashion.

Read more on:    japan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Afghan Shi'ites on high alert for attacks ahead of Ashura

2017-09-27 22:51

Inside News24

 
/Sport
Cape Derby excites as Benni chases CT 'bragging rights'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:37 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 19:20 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 