 

Tech firms react to UK leader's call for curbs

2017-06-04 22:01
London - Social media giants Google and Twitter have responded to British Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that internet companies are complicit in terror attacks by giving extremist views "the safe space it needs to breed".

Representatives for the two companies issued statements on Sunday saying they've been working to improve the technology to identify and remove inappropriate content, including posts and files that are terror-related.

Complex problems

Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said: "We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content".

Google said: "We're committed to working in partnership with the government and NGOs to tackle these challenging and complex problems and share the government's commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online".

London police haven't said what role, if any, social media or information from the internet factored into Saturday night's attack that killed seven people.

London's police counter-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said the public should expect to see increased security measures as authorities investigate the latest attack to strike Britain.

Critical condition

Rowley said that police need to establish whether others were involved in planning Saturday night's vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

Seven people were killed in the attack and 21 were in critical condition.

Rowley said police were confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there was "clearly more to do" in the investigation.

Security cordons would remain around London Bridge indefinitely.


