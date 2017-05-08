Teen killed by San Diego officers left suicide note

People hug at the Torrey Pines High School in San Diego after a pupil was shot and killed by police in the parking lot. (KC Alfred, AP)

San Diego - A 15-year-old boy left a suicide note before he was killed by officers after pointing a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot over the weekend, police said on Monday.



Assistant Police Chief Brian Ahearn said that the police found the note on the Torrey Pines High School pupil.



"We believe that he called the police and pulled the gun on them so that he would be shot," Ahearn said.



Police said the boy called 911 very early on Saturday morning to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school.



When two officers arrived, they spotted a youth in the front parking lot. As they got out of their patrol cars, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, police said.



The officers drew their guns and ordered him to drop the weapon. But instead he began walking towards an officer, ignoring more demands to drop the weapon, police said.



Both officers fired, hitting him several times. They performed first aid and called paramedics. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.



The gun was found to be a BB air pistol. Investigators determined the teen made the 911 call.



