 

Teen killed by San Diego officers left suicide note

2017-05-08 23:05
People hug at the Torrey Pines High School in San Diego after a pupil was shot and killed by police in the parking lot. (KC Alfred, AP)

People hug at the Torrey Pines High School in San Diego after a pupil was shot and killed by police in the parking lot. (KC Alfred, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

San Diego - A 15-year-old boy left a suicide note before he was killed by officers after pointing a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Ahearn said that the police found the note on the Torrey Pines High School pupil.

"We believe that he called the police and pulled the gun on them so that he would be shot," Ahearn said.

Police said the boy called 911 very early on Saturday morning to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school.

When two officers arrived, they spotted a youth in the front parking lot. As they got out of their patrol cars, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, police said.

The officers drew their guns and ordered him to drop the weapon. But instead he began walking towards an officer, ignoring more demands to drop the weapon, police said.

Both officers fired, hitting him several times. They performed first aid and called paramedics. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The gun was found to be a BB air pistol. Investigators determined the teen made the 911 call.


Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump, Macron agree to meet at Nato meeting

2017-05-08 22:43

Inside News24

 
/News
More violence as Coligny accused are granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 