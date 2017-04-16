 

Teen shot dead; 54 wounded in clashes in Kashmir

2017-04-16 06:03
(Mukhtar Khan, AP)

(Mukhtar Khan, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Srinagar - A 17-year-old was reportedly shot dead by security forces on Saturday in Indian-administered Kashmir while at least 50 college students were wounded by police officers who fired pellets and tear gas.

Residents said security forces shot Sajad Hussain Sheikh, 17, in the head after their armoured vehicles were pelted with stones in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, capital of the disputed Himalayan region.

"There were a couple of BSF [border security forces] vehicles passing through … when some youths threw stones at them. That is when there was a bullet shot and Sajad was hit straight in the head," said Tahir Ahmad, a local resident.

In a statement, Indian police said they were "collecting the details and are looking into the circumstances under which a person, identified as Sajad Hussain Sheikh, got killed".

The statement added, however, there had been no police deployment in the area.

Earlier in the day, Indian security forces and students clashed at a college in southern Kashmir's Pulwama town.

The Hindustan Times reported students became angry after a security checkpoint was erected near the school and began hurling stones.

Security forces responded by firing pellets and tear gas. According the student union, at least 50 people were wounded.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, is controlled by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. The two countries have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947, two over Kashmir.

Rebel groups have for decades battled Indian rule for Kashmir's independence or its unification with Pakistan. India maintains more than half a million troops in the disputed territory.

More than 70 000 people have reportedly been killed in the conflict since 1989. 

Read more on:    india  |  kashmir

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Protesters march to press Trump to release tax returns

2017-04-16 00:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Kalk Bay 11:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 