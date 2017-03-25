 

Teen who tossed newborn from window gets probation

2017-03-25 06:52
Omaha - A Nebraska 16-year-old who admitted throwing her newborn out a second-floor window has been sentenced to probation and sent to a group home for causing the baby's death.

A report said that the judge also told the girl on Friday that she must undergo therapy, delete her Facebook account and perform community service.

The girl had pleaded guilty.

Police say she gave birth on September 30 at her mother's flat, tossed the infant out the window and then told her mom.

An autopsy determined the baby was in her seventh month of development.

