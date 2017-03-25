 

Thousands in London streets to protest Brexit

2017-03-25 19:00
The European flag and the Union Jack are held by anti-Brexit campaigners walking past Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP)

The European flag and the Union Jack are held by anti-Brexit campaigners walking past Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - Thousands of demonstrators are gathering under sunny skies in central London to protest plans for Britain to withdraw from the European Union.

The Unite for Europe march included many carrying EU flags just days before Britain is expected to begin its formal divorce from the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to trigger Article 50 on Wednesday, setting the process in motion. Negotiations are expected to take at least two years.

The march follows three days after the attack on Parliament. Organisers considered delaying the march but decided to go ahead.

Organisers said in a statement that "we will not be intimidated. We will stand in unity and solidarity".

Britain voted in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU.

Read more on:    eu  |  brexit  |  uk

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jews, Israelis fear fallout from bomb hoax arrest

2017-03-25 17:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 02:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 24 results 2017-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 