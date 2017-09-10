 

Three dead as Hurricane Irma batters Florida

2017-09-10 19:47
Water flows out of the Miami River to flood a walkway as Hurricane Irma passes through in Miami, Florida. ( Joe Raedle, Getty Images via AFP)

Water flows out of the Miami River to flood a walkway as Hurricane Irma passes through in Miami, Florida. ( Joe Raedle, Getty Images via AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Miami - Three people in Florida, including a sheriff's deputy, have been killed in car crashes as Hurricane Irma closed in with high winds and lashing rain, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Julie Bridges, 42, died in a head-on collision in Hardee County, east of Sarasota, early Sunday, Sheriff Arnold Lanier told AFP.

"She had been working in a shelter all night, and ran home to get some supplies," when the crash occurred at 06:45 (10:45 GMT), he said.

The roads were "wet and windy," he added, noting that Bridges was the mother of a young son and had worked for the sheriff's department for 13 years.

The other driver, a corrections officer on his way to work in a private vehicle, was also killed, Lanier said.

The third fatality was a man who died Saturday near Key West when his truck slammed into a tree, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The truck was carrying a generator, ABC News reported.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Read more on:    us  |  weather  |  hurricane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ukraine blocks Saakashvili train

2017-09-10 19:05

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: 'This is a privillege' - Anderson after reaching US Open final
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kleinmond 17:14 PM
Road name: R44

Kuils River 06:47 AM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 