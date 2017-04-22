 

Time to contest Turkey's vote results over: Minister

2017-04-22 20:43
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Istanbul - Turkey's ruling party and the main opposition party kept up their fight on Saturday over the results of the referendum on expanding the president's powers.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag slammed the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for continuing to object to the results of the April 16 referendum due to voting irregularities, saying that judicial paths to reverse the ruling are shut.

The CHP fired back, saying he was threatening the judiciary in order to get them to rule against the party's case.

Unofficial results show the "yes" campaign for transforming Turkey's parliamentary government system into a presidential one garnered 51.4% of the vote. Official results by the electoral board are expected within days.

Administrative court

Bozdag said all decisions on electoral issues, including complaints and fraud allegations, are in the possession of Turkey's electoral board.

"Applications against the High Electoral Board's decisions cannot be taken to any court or authority, including the Council of State and the Constitutional Court," he tweeted. Bozdag said these judicial organs would "have no choice but to reject" such applications based on Turkish laws.

"No court can undo/change the decisions of the nation," he tweeted.

The opposition on Friday appealed to the Council of State - the nation's highest administrative court - seeking to overturn the electoral board's controversial decision validating unstamped ballot papers.

Earlier in the week, the electoral board rejected a request to annul the referendum by a 10-1 vote.


Read more on:    turkey  |  referendum

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 teens die in April avalanche in Romania

2017-04-22 19:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Khayelitsha 17:42 PM
Road name: Spine Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 22 47 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 