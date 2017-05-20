 

Times Square driver wanted 'suicide by police'

2017-05-20 13:13
Richard Rojas appears for his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. (Jefferson Siegel, The Daily News via AP, Pool)

New York - A man charged with slamming his speeding car into pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenager and injuring nearly two dozen people, said he wanted to "kill them all" and police should have shot him to stop him, a prosecutor revealed on Friday.

Richard Rojas, 26, also said he had smoked marijuana laced with PCP sometime before making a U-Turn onto the sidewalks of the bustling Crossroads of the World and ploughing straight ahead into frightened tourists, according to a criminal complaint.

Officials are awaiting toxicology results, though Rojas "had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady", during his arrest, the complaint said.

"He murdered in cold blood," Assistant District Attorney Harrison Schweiloch said. Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Elsman, of Portage, Michigan, was killed in the crash. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured.

Three people are in critical condition with serious head injuries, and a fourth is being treated for a collapsed lung and broken pelvis, according to the complaint.

Rojas, wearing the same red T-shirt and jeans he was photographed in the day earlier, appeared subdued on Friday during a brief court appearance where prosecutors detailed murder and attempted murder charges.

He didn't enter a plea and was held without bail. 

