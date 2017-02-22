Top US officials to go to Mexico for talks

Washington - The US State Department announced on Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will meet President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico this week amid tensions over trade and immigration.

The State Department said in a brief statement that they would discuss "border security, law enforcement co-operation and trade, among other issues" during talks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Besides Pena Nieto, the two American secretaries will meet Mexico's ministers of the interior, foreign affairs, finance, defence and the navy, the State Department said.

Relations between the neighbours have been rocked by President Donald Trump's vow to build a huge border wall, his disparagement of Mexican immigrants during the US presidential campaign and attacks on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pena Nieto cancelled a White House meeting with Trump last month after the president tweeted it would be better not to have it if Mexico refused to pay for the border wall.



