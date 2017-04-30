 

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in East Texas

2017-04-30 19:48
Cars and trucks have been damaged as the walls were destroyed at a vehicle dealership after a tornado hit near Canton, Texas. (Tom Fox, AP)



Canton - Severe storms, including tornadoes, have swept through several small towns in the American state of Texas, leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes.

Authorities believe as many as five people were killed and dozens injured, though they were still assessing the damage from the storms that swept through an area about 80km east of Dallas.

Video from local television stations showed uprooted trees and overturned cars along rural, wet roadways, along with at least two flattened homes. The tornado flipped pickup trucks at a Dodge dealership in Canton and tore through the business.

Fifty-six people were treated at three hospitals and six remained hospitalised on Sunday, two of them in critical condition, said ETMC Regional Health Care Systems spokesperson Rebecca Berkley.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornadoes swept through parts of three counties on Saturday evening.


