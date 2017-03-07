 

Train hits bus in Mississippi - unknown number dead, injured

2017-03-07 23:32
Biloxi firefighters help passengers of a charter bus out of the damaged vehicle after the bus collided with a train. (John Fitzhugh, The Sun Herald, via AP)

Biloxi - A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries.

Biloxi city spokesperson Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash on Tuesday.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 14:15, pushing the bus about 90m down the tracks.

He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.

Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus. He said there are deaths and injuries, but he could not immediately quantify them.

Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn't know where this bus was headed.

