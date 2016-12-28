 

Trucker faces terrorist threat charge in Missouri standoff

2016-12-28 22:27
An undated photo of Khurshed Haydarov. (Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Department via AP)

An undated photo of Khurshed Haydarov. (Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Department via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kansas City - An armed trucker whose hours-long standoff at a Missouri rest stop snarled a freeway's traffic for kilometres heading into the holiday weekend, has been charged with making a terrorist threat with what turned out to be a pellet gun.

Platte County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Khurshed Haydarov on Saturday with the felony, a day after the disturbance along Interstate 29 north of Kansas City.

Haydarov required a Russian interpreter during a brief court appearance on Tuesday. Authorities said he lives in Philadelphia but says he's from Uzbekistan and speaks little English. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Haydarov's behalf and scheduled a January 3 hearing to decide whether his $100 000 bond can be reduced, online court records show.

Witnesses reported that a man was pointing a long gun from the cab of a tractor-trailer parked at a rest stop on Friday morning, "tracking" passing freeway vehicles with the weapon's barrel, Nancy Penrod of the Platte County Sheriff's Office wrote in a probable cause statement.

Deputies found the truck and saw a man emerge onto its running board, then urinate before re-entering the cab, Penrod said. Seconds later, a deputy saw what appeared to be a shotgun repeatedly being pointed out of the truck's driver's window at passing cars. No shots were fired.

The freeway was ordered closed in both directions near the rest stop, and an ensuing four-hour standoff ended when authorities breached one of the truck's windows and arrested Haydarov, Penrod wrote.

The gun later was identified as a pellet gun with the orange safety tip removed from its barrel, according to Penrod.

Haydarov appeared disoriented, admitted the gun was his and was found to have a blood-alcohol level below Missouri's legal threshold for intoxication, Penrod wrote.

The affidavit does not say if Haydarov was tested for drugs and offers no insight into his motivation in the incident.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

In parting shot, Kerry tears into Israel over settlements

2016-12-28 21:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 10-year-old Pitbull attack survivor: 'I love myself'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 15:22 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Muizenberg 09:39 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 