Trump arrives in Texas to review Harvey damage

President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport. (Evan Vucci, AP)

Corpus Christi - US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Texas on Tuesday to review the deadly devastation wrought by monster storm Harvey.

Trump landed in the coastal town of Corpus Christi which bore the full brunt of Harvey's fury when it made landfall on Friday night as a Category Four hurricane.

The president had originally been scheduled to travel to the state capital Austin after a quick tour of Corpus Christi.

But speaking on board Air Force One, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that his schedule was still in flux because of the continued poor weather in Texas.

"The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn't disrupt any of the recovery efforts that are still ongoing, which is the reason for the locations we are going here today," she told reporters.