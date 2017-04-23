 

Trump awards Purple Heart at military hospital

2017-04-23 08:00
President Donald Trump talks to Tammy Barrientos before awarding a Purple Heart to US Army Sergeant Alvaro Barrientos as first lady Melania watches. (Alex Brandon, AP)

President Donald Trump talks to Tammy Barrientos before awarding a Purple Heart to US Army Sergeant Alvaro Barrientos as first lady Melania watches. (Alex Brandon, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bethesda - President Donald Trump on Saturday awarded a Purple Heart to an Army sergeant recently wounded in Afghanistan.

"When I heard about this I wanted to do it myself," Trump said during a brief ceremony at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington. He awarded the medal to Sergeant 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who was wounded in Afghanistan on March 17.

It was Trump's first visit as president to the military hospital. He was joined by his wife Melania.

Barrientos, whose right leg below the knee had been amputated, was wheeled into a hospital atrium in a wheelchair, accompanied by his wife, Tammy.

Trump, who is also commander of the US military, kissed Barrientos' wife before pinning the medal on the sergeant's left shirt collar. The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are wounded or killed in action.

Trump also met privately with about a dozen service members who are receiving care at the medical centre.

Before leaving the White House, the president tweeted that he looked forward to "seeing our bravest and greatest Americans."

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Protests erupt at German nationalist convention

2017-04-22 22:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Khayelitsha 17:42 PM
Road name: Spine Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 