 

Trump calls media 'enemy of the American people'

2017-02-18 13:01
President Donald Trump points to a member of the media as he takes questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

President Donald Trump points to a member of the media as he takes questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - Donald Trump ratcheted up his attacks on the media on Friday, describing the press as "the enemy of the American people!" in a tweet.

Shortly after landing at his holiday home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida - where he is spending a third consecutive weekend - the president lashed out in 140 characters.

"The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" Trump wrote.

Trump had tweeted an earlier post which targeted the New York Times, CNN, NBC "and many more" media - and ended with the exclamation "SICK!"

But he swiftly deleted that missive before reposting the definitive version - adding two more "enemies" to his blacklist.

Many US presidents have criticised the press, but Trump's language has more closely echoed criticism levelled by authoritarian leaders around the world.

The 70-year-old built his campaign on criticising the press as biased.

On Thursday he launched a long diatribe at a grievance-filled news conference, in which he blamed the media for his one-month-old administration's problems.

In four tumultuous weeks, Trump has seen his national security advisor ousted, a cabinet nominee withdraw, a centrepiece immigration policy fail in the courts and a tidal wave of damaging leaks.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abducting journalist

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 