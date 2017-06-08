 

Trump defends tweeting as valuable tool

2017-06-08 05:16
(Twitter)

Washington - President Donald Trump is defending his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans that the president's practice can be a distraction.

That's the word from Republican Representative Lee Zeldin of New York who says Trump raised the issue unprompted at a White House dinner on Tuesday night with several GOP senators and House members.

Zeldin told reporters that Trump upheld his tweeting.

Zeldin said on Wednesday that the president "definitely believes that the tweets are an important, valuable tool to be able to get out his message over and through mediums when there might be another narrative that's out there that might be a different perspective than what he's trying to get out".

Zeldin says Trump "wasn't like on his heels defensive, but he was talking about it being valuable". 

twitter  |  donald trump  |  us  |  social networks

Lotto results Wednesday, June 7 2017-06-07 21:27
