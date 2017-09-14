 

Trump, Democrats agree on DACA, but no border wall for now

2017-09-14 07:45
Nancy Pelosi leaving the meeting. (J Scott Applewhite, AP)

Nancy Pelosi leaving the meeting. (J Scott Applewhite, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - Top US congressional Democrats emerged from a meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday claiming progress on a deal that protects young immigrants and boosts border security, while not including a border wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi said they had a "very productive" dinner meeting with Trump in which the discussion focused on the fate of young immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama protected such immigrants, known as "dreamers," through his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals order.

But Trump rescinded that executive order, and urged Congress to craft a legal solution within the next six months.

"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," Schumer and Pelosi said in a joint statement.

The White House, which had earlier put out a muted statement about the "constructive working dinner" addressing tax reform, border security, DACA and the need for bipartisan solutions, quickly pushed back against the Democrats' characterisation.

"While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.

A Schumer aide also weighed in to clarify.

"The president made clear he would continue pushing the wall, just not as part of this agreement," Matt House tweeted.

Trump has maintained his desire to build a wall, even threatening a government shutdown last month if he did not get his way. Funding for its construction would likely be pursued through budget talks and not DACA legislation.

But the progress that was apparently achieved at the dinner is another sign that the Republican president is comfortable dealing with the opposition, as much or more than the congressional leaders within his own party.

Last week, over the objection of House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trump struck a deal with Schumer and Pelosi to fund a hurricane relief package that also included a debt ceiling hike and three-month extension of government funding.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  chuck schumer  |  nancy pelosi  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Horror fire at Malaysia school kills at least 24, mostly teens

2017-09-14 07:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Entrepreneur creates beautiful furniture creations made from old re purposed tires
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 