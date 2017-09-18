 

Trump mocks North Korea leader as 'Rocket Man'

2017-09-18 07:34
(AP)

(AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Somerset - US President Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea as "Rocket Man" while White House advisers said the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programmes and bellicose threats.

Trump's chief diplomat held out hope the North would return to the bargaining table, though the president's envoy to the UN said the Security Council had "pretty much exhausted" all its options.

Kim Jong Un has pledged to continue the North's programmes, saying his country is nearing its goal of "equilibrium" in military force with the US.

North Korea will be high on the agenda for world leaders this coming week at the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly, Trump's biggest moment on the world stage since his inauguration in January.

Trump is scheduled to address the world body, which he has criticised as weak and incompetent, on Tuesday.

'Great threat'

Trump, who spent the weekend at his New Jersey golf club, tweeted that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed North Korea during their latest telephone conversation on Saturday.

Asked about Trump's description of Kim, national security adviser HR McMaster said "Rocket Man" was "a new one and I think maybe for the president".

But he said: "That's where the rockets are coming from. Rockets, though, we ought to probably not laugh too much about because they do represent a great threat to all."

McMcaster said Kim is "going to have to give up his nuclear weapons because the president has said he's not going to tolerate this regime threatening the United States and our citizens with a nuclear weapon".

Asked if that meant Trump would launch a military strike, McMaster said: "He's been very clear about that, that all options are on the table."

Some doubt that Kim would ever agree to surrender his arsenal.

"I think that North Korea is not going to give up its programme with nothing on the table," said Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Kim has threatened Guam, a US territory in the Pacific, and has fired missiles over Japan, a US ally. North Korea also recently tested its most powerful bomb.

Tougher US response

The UN Security Council has voted unanimously twice in recent weeks to tighten economic sanctions on North Korea, including targeting shipments of oil and other fuel used in missile testing.

Trump's UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, said North Korea was starting to "feel the pinch".

Trump, in a tweet, asserted that long lines for gas were forming in North Korea, and he said that was "too bad".

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was waiting for the North to express interest in "constructive, productive talks".

"All they need to do to let us know they're ready to talk is to just stop these tests, stop these provocative actions, and let's lower the threat level and the rhetoric," he said.

But Haley warned of a tougher US response to future North Korean provocations, and said she would be happy to turn the matter over to Defence Secretary Jim Mattis "because he has plenty of military options".

Mattis said after Kim tested a hydrogen bomb earlier this month that the US would answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming".

Trump has threatened to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if the North continued with its threats. Haley said that wasn't an empty threat from the president but she declined to describe the president's intentions.

"If North Korea keeps on with this reckless behaviour, if the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed and we all know that and none of us want that," Haley said.

"None of us want war. But we also have to look at the fact that you are dealing with someone who is being reckless, irresponsible and is continuing to give threats not only to the United States, but to all their allies, so something is going to have to be done."

Read more on:    un  |  donald trump  |  us  |  north korea  |  nuclear

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

France says acid attack on 4 US students not seen as terror act

2017-09-18 06:14

Inside News24

 
/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 