 

Trump on London attacks: Stop being politically correct

2017-06-04 16:01
(Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the attack in London showed it was time to "stop being politically correct," warning the threat will only grow worse otherwise.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," Trump said in a tweet.

GALLERY: London Bridge attack

In a series of tweets, Trump also poured scorn on London Mayor Sadiq Khan's attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" he said in one tweet.

In another tweet, Trump derided gun control advocates.

"Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!"

The attack in central London came just a fortnight after a suicide bombing in Manchester left 22 dead and recalled an attack in March when a man drove a car into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed "evil" Islamist ideology for Saturday's attack.

Read more on:    theresa may  |  donald trump  |  uk  |  us  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police arrest 12 over London attacks

2017-06-04 15:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 