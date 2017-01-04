 

Trump questions US intelligence

2017-01-04 20:15
(Ross D Franklin, AP)

(Ross D Franklin, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - His inauguration less than three weeks away, President-elect Donald Trump is raising new doubts about the nation's intelligence community, tweeting fresh criticism at the same people who will help inform his most sensitive decisions once he takes office.

Trump charged on Twitter, without evidence, that the timing of an upcoming intelligence briefing on suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election had been delayed.

"Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" he wrote, using quote marks around the word "intelligence."

Health care

Trump's tweet, in line with repeated criticism of his nation's intelligence leaders, caused confusion among intelligence officials, who said there was no delay in the briefing schedule.

The fresh clash came as Trump took further steps to fill his Cabinet and key White House positions, with his attention shifting toward the challenges of governing.

Trump's plans for repealing President Barack Obama's signature health care law are expected to be the focus as vice president-elect Mike Pence and secretary of state choice Rex Tillerson meet top Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Pence issued a direct challenge to Washington Republicans: "The president-elect has a very clear message to Capitol Hill. And that is...it's time to get to work."

Trump signalled he would not bless all of the GOP's priorities on Capitol Hill, openly questioning the timing of the House Republican push to gut an independent ethics board just as the new Congress gathered.

"Do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority"? Trump tweeted. The House GOP later dropped the effort.

Multiple topics

The president-elect promised late on Tuesday to hold his first formal news conference since his November 8 election victory in New York next week. He has already waited longer than any other president-elect in the modern era to hold his first exchange with journalists. Most have held such events within days of their elections.

It was unclear if the news conference would be the venue for his delayed announcement on how he plans to avoid potential conflicts of interest involving his businesses after taking office. Transition officials said multiple topics could be covered, but would not specifically say whether they included Trump's businesses. Trump was supposed to detail the arrangements at a mid-December news conference, but postponed the event.


Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Roof doesn't ask for clemency

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
We can't say the fires are under control - emergency services in Somerset West

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 12:02 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 03 results 2017-01-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 