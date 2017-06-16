 

Trump restores some Cuba penalties

2017-06-16 22:47
Anti-President Donald Trump protesters chant anti-Trump slogans during his visit to Miami. (Alan Diaz, AP)

Miami - President Donald Trump on Friday declared that he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted as part of the Obama administration's programme.

Trump challenged the communist government of Raul Castro to negotiate a better deal for Cubans and Cuban-Americans.

Announcing the rollback of President Barack Obama's diplomatic move, Trump said Cuba had secured far too many concessions from the US in the "misguided" deal but "now those days are over." He said penalties on Cuba would remain in place until its government released political prisoners, stopped abusing dissidents and respected freedom of expression.

"America has rejected the Cuban people's oppressors," Trump said in a crowded, sweltering auditorium. "They are rejected officially today - rejected".

Though Trump's announcement stops short of a full reversal of the Cuba rapprochement, it targets the travel and economic engagement between the countries that has blossomed in the short time since relations were restored. The goal is to halt the flow of US cash to the country's military and security services in a bid to increase pressure on Cuba's government.


Read more on:    donald trump  |  cuba  |  us

