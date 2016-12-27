 

Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

2016-12-27 13:33
US president-elect Donald Trump (Don Emmert, AFP)

US president-elect Donald Trump (Don Emmert, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

West Palm Beach — Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time," after the UN Security Council voted last week to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem

The president-elect wrote on Monday on Twitter that the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

The decision by the Obama administration to abstain from Friday's UN vote brushed aside Trump's demands that the US exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel's leadership.

Meanwhile, the billionaire businessman took to Twitter on Monday evening to say he believes his election as president has benefited the economy.

"The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope," he said in a verified post on his Twitter account. "Now, the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars."

Trump also used social media to complain anew about criticism of the Donald J. Trump Foundation. In one post, he said, "The DJT Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100% of the money goes to wonderful charities."

He also tweeted that "I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or received millions more. ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report."

Trump had said on Saturday that he wanted to dissolve his charitable foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month.

He said in a statement that he has directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to implement the dissolution of the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

‘Wilted fig leaf’

The Democratic National Committee criticised him for what it called "a wilted fig leaf to cover up his remaining conflicts of interest and his pitiful record of charitable giving."

A 2015 tax return posted on the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar shows the Donald J. Trump Foundation acknowledged that it used money or assets in violation of IRS regulations — not only during 2015 but in prior years. Those regulations prohibit self-dealing by the charity. That's broadly defined as using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.

The tax filing doesn't provide details on the violations. Whether Trump benefited from the foundation's spending has been the subject of an investigation by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

On the Middle East, Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the presidential campaign progressed. He has spoken disparagingly of Palestinians, saying they have been "taken over" by or are condoning militant groups.

Criticism not unique

Trump's tweet Monday about the UN ignores much of the work that goes on in the 193-member global organisation.

This year the UN Security Council has approved over 70 legally binding resolutions, including new sanctions on North Korea and measures tackling conflicts and authorising the UN's far-flung peacekeeping operations around the world. The General Assembly has also approved dozens of resolutions on issues, like the role of diamonds in fueling conflicts; condemned human rights abuses in Iran and North Korea; and authorised an investigation of alleged war crimes in Syria.

Trump's criticism of the UN is by no means unique. While the organisation does engage in large-scale humanitarian and peacekeeping efforts, its massive bureaucracy has long been a source of controversy. The organisation has been accused by some Western governments of being inefficient and frivolous while developing nations have said it is overly influenced by wealthier nations.

The president-elect is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Read more on:    un  |  donald trump  |  us  |  us elections 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Philippines searches for 18 crewmen of ship sunk by typhoon

2016-12-27 11:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, December 24 2016-12-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 