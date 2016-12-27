Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

West Palm Beach — Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of
the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good
time," after the UN Security Council voted last week to condemn Israeli
settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem
The
president-elect wrote on Monday on Twitter that the UN has "such great
potential," but it has become "just a club for people to get
together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"
On
Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan.
20th," referring to the day he takes office.
The
decision by the Obama administration to abstain from Friday's UN vote brushed
aside Trump's demands that the US exercise its veto and provided a climax to
years of icy relations with Israel's leadership.
Meanwhile,
the billionaire businessman took to Twitter on Monday evening to say he
believes his election as president has benefited the economy.
"The
world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope," he said in a verified
post on his Twitter account. "Now, the market is up nearly 10% and
Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars."
Trump
also used social media to complain anew about criticism of the Donald J. Trump
Foundation. In one post, he said, "The DJT Foundation, unlike most
foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100% of the money
goes to wonderful charities."
He also
tweeted that "I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or
received millions more. ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't
report."
Trump
had said on Saturday that he wanted to dissolve his charitable foundation amid
efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next
month.
He said
in a statement that he has directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to
implement the dissolution of the Donald J. Trump Foundation.
‘Wilted fig leaf’
The
Democratic National Committee criticised
him for what it called "a wilted fig leaf to cover up his remaining
conflicts of interest and his pitiful record of charitable giving."
A 2015
tax return posted on the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar shows the
Donald J. Trump Foundation acknowledged that it used money or assets in
violation of IRS regulations — not only during 2015
but in prior years. Those regulations prohibit self-dealing by the charity.
That's broadly defined as using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his
family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.
The tax
filing doesn't provide details on the violations. Whether Trump benefited from
the foundation's spending has been the subject of an investigation by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
On the
Middle East, Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be
"very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became
decidedly more pro-Israel as the presidential campaign progressed. He has spoken
disparagingly of Palestinians, saying they have been "taken over" by
or are condoning militant groups.
Criticism not unique
Trump's
tweet Monday about the UN ignores much of the work that goes on in the
193-member global organisation.
This year the UN Security Council has approved over 70 legally
binding resolutions, including new sanctions on North Korea and measures
tackling conflicts and authorising the UN's
far-flung peacekeeping operations around the world. The General Assembly has
also approved dozens of resolutions on issues, like the role of diamonds in
fueling conflicts; condemned human rights abuses in Iran and North Korea; and authorised
an investigation of alleged war crimes in Syria.
Trump's
criticism of the UN is by no means unique. While the organisation does engage in large-scale humanitarian and
peacekeeping efforts, its massive bureaucracy has long been a source of
controversy. The organisation has been
accused by some Western governments of being inefficient and frivolous while developing nations have said it
is overly influenced by wealthier nations.
The
president-elect is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.