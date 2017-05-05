 

Trump signs spending measure keeping government open

2017-05-05 22:14
President Donald Trump signs a document. (Evan Vucci, AP)

President Donald Trump signs a document. (Evan Vucci, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - President Donald Trump has signed his first piece of major legislation, a $1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September.

The bill cleared both houses of Congress this week and Trump signed it behind closed doors at his home in central New Jersey, well ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for some government functions to begin shutting down.

But other battles over government spending lie ahead. Among those are the border wall Trump has vowed to build on the US-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration, as well as a promised military buildup.

The White House and its Republican allies praised $15 billion in additional Pentagon spending obtained by Trump and $1.5 billion in emergency spending for border security.

Earlier Trump said in a tweet he was working out of his New Jersey golf club to avoid disrupting Manhattan traffic and to save taxpayer money.

Trump's weekend visit to Bedminster in November cost nearly $4 000 in police overtime. Now that he's president, the town estimates it could spend triple that amount on police overtime and emergency services.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Takedown of underground paedophile network nets 900 arrests

2017-05-05 22:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday May 05 results 2017-05-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 