Trump son-in-law family apologises for China name drop

New York - The family of White House advisor Jared Kushner on Monday apologised for mentioning his name while urging wealthy Chinese investors to sink millions into a New Jersey real estate project.

Nicole Kushner Meyer was in China seeking more than $150m in investment in a luxury apartment complex known as "One Journal Square". The project is scheduled to start early in 2018.

She urged wealthy Chinese to buy stakes through the EB-5 visa programme that offers US residency in exchange for at least $500 000 investment in a US business that must also create at least 10 American jobs.

The pitch raised concern over potential conflicts of interest and set off a media firestorm in the US, leading Kushner Companies to issue a formal apology on Monday.

"In the course of discussing this project and the firm's history with potential investors, Ms Meyer wanted to make clear that her brother had stepped away from the company in January and has nothing to do with this project," the firm said.

"Kushner Companies apologises if that mention of her brother was in any way interpreted as an attempt to lure investors. That was not Ms Meyer's intention".

The New York Times reported that at an event in Beijing, Meyer told investors that the project "means a lot to me and my entire family," and mentioned her brother's former role as chief executive of Kushner Companies.

Jared, 36, is senior advisor and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Kushner stepped down from the family business in January to join the US administration where he has far-reaching influence over both domestic and foreign policy.



