Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

The Las Vegas sheriff says more than 50 people, including two off-duty officers, have died and more than 200 people have been left injured, after a gunman opened fire on a concert in the Nevada city. Watch the moment the shots were heard. WATCH

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. (John Locher, AP)

Washington - US President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump offered: "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

LIVE: Las Vegas death toll over 50, now 'deadliest mass shooting in US history'

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas".

Sanders said "We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.



