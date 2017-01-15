Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend

New York — Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis
on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's
White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before
the national holiday honouring Martin
Luther King Jr.
Trump
tweeted that Lewis "should spend more time on fixing and helping his
district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime
infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results."
The
incoming president added: "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results.
Sad!"
Lewis,
among the most revered leaders of the civil rights movement, suffered a skull
fracture during the march in Selma, Alabama, more than a half-century ago and
has devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans.
The
weekend clash highlighted the sharp contrast between how many African-Americans
view Trump's inauguration compared with Barack Obama's eight years ago.
It also
demonstrated that no one is immune from scorn from a president-elect with
little tolerance for public criticism. Trump has found political success even
while attacking widely lauded figures before and after the campaign — a
prisoner of war, parents of a slain US soldier, a beauty queen and now a civil
rights icon.
Lewis, a
16-term congressman for the Democrats,
said on Friday that he would not attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony at the
Capitol next Friday. It would mark the first time he had skipped an
inauguration since joining Congress three decades ago.
"You
know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It
will be hard. It's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect
as a legitimate president," Lewis said in an interview with NBC's
"Meet the Press" set to air on Sunday.
"I
think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they
helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton," Lewis said.
Lewis'
spokesperson Brenda Jones declined to respond to Trump and said the lawmaker's
"opinion speaks for itself".
"We
as a nation do need to know whether a foreign government influenced our
election," she said.
Russian meddling
US
intelligence agencies have said that Russia, in a campaign ordered by President
Vladimir Putin, meddled in the election to help Trump win. After spending weeks
challenging that assessment, Trump finally accepted that the Russians were
behind the election-year hacking of Democrats. But he also emphasised that "there was absolutely no
effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no
tampering whatsoever with voting machines."
Democrat
Clinton received 2.9 million more votes than Trump but lost the Electoral
College vote.
Lewis'
Democratic colleagues quickly came to his defense
on Saturday.
Ted Lieu
from California said he too would skip Trump's inauguration: "For me, the
personal decision not to attend the inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand
with Donald Trump, or do I stand with
John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis."
The
Democratic Party of Georgia called on Trump to apologise
to Lewis and the people of his district.
"It
is disheartening that Trump would rather sing the praises of Vladimir Putin
than Georgia's own living social justice legend and civil rights icon,"
state party spokesman Michael Smith said.
Trump
continued to jab Lewis on Saturday night, charging that the congressman
"should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner cities of the US"
"I
can use all the help I can get!" Trump tweeted.
Statistics
Yet the
president-elect's assertion that Lewis' district is "falling apart"
and "crime infested" is hard to prove.
Georgia's
5th Congressional District includes the Atlanta metro region, which is
considered one of the nation's fastest-growing areas. Its crime and poverty rates are higher than the national average.
Crime
statistics for the specific district are not measured by the federal
government. Atlanta officials have reported a significant drop in crime in
recent years, although they created a gun violence task force last year to
address an increase in murders.
The
district has an 8.2 percent unemployment rate, and the median household income
is about $48 000, according to the Census Bureau.
The area
covers part of the upscale Atlanta neighbourhood
of Buckhead, along with the headquarters for Fortune 500 companies such
Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, Emory University, Georgia Tech, several
historically black colleges and universities and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta
International Airport, one of the world's busiest.
The
dispute may be helping sales of Lewis' books.
Lewis'
defenders have been urging Twitter followers to buy the congressman's books, a
strategy apparently succeeding. By Saturday night, a bound collection of Lewis'
"March" trilogy, graphic memoirs for young people about his civil
rights activism, was No 1 on Amazon. A more traditional memoir by Lewis, "Walking
with the Wind," was No 2.
Last
fall, the third of Lewis' "March" books, on which he collaborated
with Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell, won the National Book Award in the young
people's literature category.