 

Trump 'unwavering' in commitment to NATO alliance: Pence

2017-02-18 16:43
US Vice President Mike Pence. (Darron Cummings, AP, file)

US Vice President Mike Pence. (Darron Cummings, AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Munich - US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said US President Donald Trump would stand by the NATO transatlantic alliance and no one should doubt his commitment after sacrifices made to defend it.

"The president [Donald Trump] asked me to be here today to convey a message, a reassurance - the United States of America strongly supports NATO and we will be unwavering in our commitment to this transatlantic alliance," Pence told the Munich Security Conference.

"Let no one doubt our commitment," he said.

The Munich conference, attended by top leaders, officials and analysts from around the world, was watching Pence closely to see if he would reaffirm the central US role in world affairs after Trump's "America First" stance suggested Washington would strike out on its own.

Speaking just before Pence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had warned countries against precisely that, saying the only way to solve global problems was to stick together.

"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," Merkel said.

Read more on:    nato  |  us  |  germany  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack

2017-02-18 15:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 16:21 PM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Kalk Bay 13:59 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 