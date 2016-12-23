 

Trump: US must strengthen nuclear capability

2016-12-23 07:46
(Evan Vucci, AP)

(Evan Vucci, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - President-elect Donald Trump has abruptly called for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons.

His comments on Twitter came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said strengthening his country's nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year.

The president-elect's statement also followed his meetings a day earlier with top Pentagon officials and defence contractors.

Trump, who is spending the holidays at his palatial private club in Florida, did not expand on the actions he wants the US to take or say why he raised the issue on Thursday.

Improve nuclear force

Spokesperson Jason Miller said the president-elect was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation "particularly to and among terrorist organisations and unstable and rogue regimes." Miller said Trump sees modernising the nation's deterrent capability "as a vital way to pursue peace through strength."

If Trump were to seek an expansion of the nuclear stockpiles, it would mark a sharp shift in US national security policy. President Barack Obama has made nuclear non-proliferation a centrepiece of his agenda, calling in 2009 for the US to lead efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons — a goal he acknowledged would not be accomplished quickly or easily.

Still, the US has been moving forward on plans to upgrade its ageing nuclear arsenal. Earlier this year, Defence Secretary Ashton Carter said the Pentagon planned to spend $108bn over the next five years to sustain and improve its nuclear force.

The US and Russia hold the vast majority of the world's nuclear weapons. In 2010, the two countries signed the New START treaty capping the number of nuclear warheads and missile launchers each country can possess. The agreement is in effect until 2021 and can be extended for another five years.


Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  nuclear

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Syria army says Aleppo retaken

2016-12-22 22:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Why 2 South Africans will attempt world first row from CT to Rio

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:15 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:05 AM
Road name: Darling Street

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 21 2016-12-21 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 