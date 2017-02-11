Trump vows to bring planned border wall costs 'way down'

Washington - President Donald Trump insisted early on Saturday
that he would bring the price of his planned Mexican border wall "way down", after US media circulated a
government report estimating it would cost $21.6 billion.
In the
internal government study, the US Department of Homeland Security said the
contentious border barrier would take more than three years to build and the
price could soar much higher than the $12-15 billion figure cited by Republican
House Speaker Paul Ryan last month.
"I
am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government
originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the design or
negotiations yet," Trump posted in a series of tweets.
"When
I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!" the president
promised.
Shortly
after his inauguration, Trump ordered
work to begin on building the wall along the 3 200km US-Mexico border -
one of his signature campaign promises - in a bid to block migrants from
illegally entering the United States.
The
issue has infuriated Mexico, whose president has vowed his country will not pay
for a wall, which Trump insists the country will fund.
Trump's
Twitter missives came as he and his wife Melania are hosting Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie at the US president's Mar-a-Lago estate
in Florida.
‘Out of control costs’
As he
transitioned into the presidency prior to his swearing-in, Trump - a real
estate mogul who prides himself on his deal-making skills - blasted what he
called "out of control" costs of Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth
fighters.
The
company said afterwards it would trim costs for the next batch of planes,
announcing $728 million in savings, although most of the price cuts were
already planned ahead of Trump's involvement during a months-long contract
negotiation.
The US
president has also pushed for reducing the cost of the next generation Air
Force One presidential jet, which is built by Boeing.
The MIT
Technology Review estimated in October that the border wall bill could
skyrocket to around $40 billion.
US-Mexican
relations have plunged since Trump's pronouncements on the border wall,
prompting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel a scheduled meeting
with the new US leader.