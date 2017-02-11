 

Trump vows to bring planned border wall costs 'way down'

2017-02-11 20:50
US president Donald Trump (File, Evan Vucci, AP)

US president Donald Trump (File, Evan Vucci, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

President Trump orders Mexico Border wall to be built

2017-01-26 17:16

US President Donald Trump signed orders paving an immediate construction of the Mexico Border wall on Wednesday. WATCH

Washington - President Donald Trump insisted early on Saturday that he would bring the price of his planned Mexican border wall "way down", after US media circulated a government report estimating it would cost $21.6 billion.

In the internal government study, the US Department of Homeland Security said the contentious border barrier would take more than three years to build and the price could soar much higher than the $12-15 billion figure cited by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan last month.

"I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the design or negotiations yet," Trump posted in a series of tweets.

"When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!" the president promised.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump ordered work to begin on building the wall along the 3 200km US-Mexico border - one of his signature campaign promises - in a bid to block migrants from illegally entering the United States.

The issue has infuriated Mexico, whose president has vowed his country will not pay for a wall, which Trump insists the country will fund.

Trump's Twitter missives came as he and his wife Melania are hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie at the US president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

‘Out of control costs’

As he transitioned into the presidency prior to his swearing-in, Trump - a real estate mogul who prides himself on his deal-making skills - blasted what he called "out of control" costs of Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighters.

The company said afterwards it would trim costs for the next batch of planes, announcing $728 million in savings, although most of the price cuts were already planned ahead of Trump's involvement during a months-long contract negotiation.

The US president has also pushed for reducing the cost of the next generation Air Force One presidential jet, which is built by Boeing.

The MIT Technology Review estimated in October that the border wall bill could skyrocket to around $40 billion.

US-Mexican relations have plunged since Trump's pronouncements on the border wall, prompting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel a scheduled meeting with the new US leader.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Apple's Tim Cook: 'Fake news is killing people's minds'

2017-02-11 20:36

Inside News24

 
/News
Amor: Joost fought until the end for his children

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 14:45 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 10:08 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 11 2017-02-11 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 