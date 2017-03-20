 

Trump wants to work with Palestinians - official

2017-03-20 21:50
Mahmoud Abbas. (Fadi Arouri, AP)

Mahmoud Abbas. (Fadi Arouri, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ramallah - US President Donald Trump sees Mahmoud Abbas as a "strategic partner" and the Palestinian leader wants to engage with him to work towards a two-state solution, a senior Palestinian official said on Monday.

Jibril Rajoub, a high-ranking member of Abbas's Fatah party seen as a possible successor to the 81-year-old president, said he believed Trump could be less beholden to certain interest groups than previous US presidents.

He said that in Trump's phone call to Abbas on March 10 - their first conversation since the US election - he told the Palestinian president he wanted to "end the suffering".

Rajoub told journalists: "Even before the phone call, from the very first moment, our president, I think all of us, said, 'OK, Trump was elected by America... and we are ready to co-operate and we are ready to deal and we are ready to be engaged with him."

Solution to conflict

Trump has sent mixed signals over how he will address the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he says he wants to resolve.

He cast uncertainty over years of international efforts to foster a two-state solution to the conflict when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last month.

At that meeting, Trump broke with decades of US policy by saying he was not bound to a two-state solution to the conflict and would be open to one state if it meant peace.

But one of his top advisers, Jason Greenblatt, visited Israel and the Palestinian territories last week, holding a range of meetings on both sides, including with Abbas and Netanyahu.

Rajoub said of Greenblatt's visit that "they are in a stage of exploration" and that the Palestinians were waiting to see what Trump's next steps will be.

Read more on:    mahmoud abbas  |  donald trump  |  benjamin netanyahu  |  israel  |  palestine  |  us  |  middle east peace

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Israel bias' row enters UN rights council stage

2017-03-20 21:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Meet Kota Kings, bringing Kasi cuisine to Braamfontein

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:19 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 