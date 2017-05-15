 

Trump: We will 'take care of' violent crimes against police

2017-05-15 22:16
US President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci, AP)

Washington - US President Donald Trump is asking the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement.

Trump says in the Oval Office that police officers have "had it with what's going on" and notes that 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016.

Trump signed a proclamation to mark Peace Officers' Memorial Week and Police Week. He was speaking on Monday to the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Capitol Hill.

Trump told police officers with him in the Oval Office that "some of you have suffered greatly and we're going to take care of it".


