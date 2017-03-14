Trump White House sees 'deep state' behind opposition, leaks

New York — The White House and its allies are stepping up their
attacks on a foe typically associated with fragile democracies, military coups
and spy thrillers.
The
"deep state", an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched
federal and military interests, has increasingly become the focus of
Republicans who accuse such forces of trying to undermine the new president.
Though
senior White House staff members don't use the exact label, the notion behind
it has taken hold. President Donald Trump claims his predecessor tapped his
phone and America's intelligence agencies have conspired to leak harmful
information to embarrass him. His chief strategist has vowed to dismantle the
permanent Washington "administration state".
White House spokesperson Sean Spicer says "people that
burrowed into government" are trying to sabotage the president.
To
Trump's critics, these assertions come off as paranoid fear of a non-existent shadow
government and an effort to create a scapegoat for the White House's struggles.
But to Trump's supporters, this represents an overdue challenge to an elite
ruling class concerned only with maintaining its own grasp on power.
"Of
course, the deep state exists. There's a permanent state of massive
bureaucracies that do whatever they want and set up deliberate leaks to attack
the president," said Newt Gingrich, a Trump confidant. "This is what
the deep state does: They create a lie, spread a lie, fail to check the lie and
then deny that they were behind the lie."
‘Clandestine network’
Historians
believe the concept of the "deep state" comes from Turkey, where the
term "derin devlet" meant a clandestine network, including intelligence
and military officers, which protected the ruling class in the 1920s. Similar
ideas have taken hold in Egypt, where the military has allied itself with
powerful business interests, and Pakistan, with its robust intelligence
service.
In its
current use, the concept has been twisted and broadened, encompassing a
resistant bureaucracy and a regulatory regime rather than foreshadowing some
sort of military intervention. Chief Trump strategist Steve Bannon has offered
the loudest warnings about the opposition the president is facing from the deep
state.
In his
only public speech since the election, Bannon told a conservative group that
the White House's goal was the "deconstruction of the administrative
state," a reflection of his belief that the massive federal government,
with its burdensome regulations, does more to hinder than uplift citizens. It
also echoes Bannon's oft-stated worldview, frequently on display at his former
news site Breitbart, that a global power structure — including government
institutions — has rigged the economy.
Gingrich,
who says he has discussed the deep state with Bannon, likens its dangers to the
plotline of the new season of "Homeland," in which a conspiracy that
includes career intelligence officers tries to subvert a president-elect.
"They
are fighting to keep hold of their power," said the former House speaker,
who asked a reporter not to spoil the two Homeland episodes of the season he
has yet to see.
The
sprawling federal government, including its intelligence agencies, has
thousands of employees who predate Trump, a mix of career staffers and those
appointed by President Barack Obama whose replacements have yet to be named.
‘Nazi tactics’
Trump
has insinuated that those holdovers are working against him — even suggesting
that leaks from intelligence agencies
were reminiscent of smear tactics utilised
by Nazi Germany.
Asked if
the White House believes there is "a deep state that's actively working to
undermine the president," Spicer said recently, "I don't think it
should come as any surprise that there are people that burrowed into government
during eight years of the last administration and, you know, may have believed
in that agenda and want to continue to seek it."
Sean
Hannity, a Fox News host who has close to ties to Trump, opened a show last
week by claiming there are "deep state Obama holdover government
bureaucrats who are hell-bent on destroying this president".
"It's
time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it's
too late," Hannity said.
Trump
allies note that is customary for presidents to install loyalists and point to
Abraham Lincoln's move to push out Southerners from the federal bureaucracy on
the eve of the Civil War. The government has also gone through previous spasms
of internal suspicion, most notably in the 1950s when Sen. Joseph McCarthy led
a witch hunt to root out what he claimed were communist sympathisers supposedly trying to undermine Washington from within.
Experts
warn that Trump's attacks could lead to faster erosion of faith in government
institutions.
"The
more he talks about a deep state cabal against him, the less trust people will have in government," said Matthew Hale,
a political science professor at Seton Hall University. "It's deleterious
to democracy."
Some of
Trump's allies have, without evidence, seized upon Obama's decision to remain
in Washington after leaving office as evidence that he is leading the
resistance. The former president has said he is staying in the nation's capital
until his youngest daughter finishes school.
"He's
only there for one purpose and one purpose only and that is to run a shadow
government that is totally going to upset the new agenda," said Rep. Mark
Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, at an event in his home district last week.
His office later walked back the remarks.