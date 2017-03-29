 

Turkey arrests suspected ISIS recruiter

2017-03-29 21:23
A Syrian man, identified as Safwan Qahwati, is escorted by Turkish police after his arrest. (Fatih Karacali, AP)

Ankara - Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have arrested a Syrian man who allegedly recruited militants from European countries to fight for the Islamic State group.

Anadolu Agency said the man - identified as Safwan Qahwati - was arrested on Wednesday, some time after he and his wife were detained on a highway near the southern town of Saricam.

Anadolu said he was caught in a joint operation by police and intelligence officers who stopped a bus in which the pair were travelling.

It described Qahwati as a senior ISIS member who recruited militants and also provided training in bombs and the use of arms.

Anadolu said Qahwati entered the province of Hatay, bordering Syria, with his wife on March 15. His wife was deported.

Read more on:    isis  |  turkey

