Turkey detains 5 ISIS suspects linked to nightclub attack

Istanbul — Turkish police on Wednesday detained at least five
suspected ISIS militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub
attack, the state-run news agency reported.
The
operation was launched in the Aegean port city of Izmir and was ongoing,
Anadolu Agency said.
The
gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations, hasn't been
publicly named and is still at large. But Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
said authorities had identified the man, without providing details.
ISIS has
claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people.
Most of those killed were foreigners from the Middle East.
The
private Dogan news agency said the police operation targeted three families who
had arrived in Izmir about 20 days ago from Konya — a city in central Turkey
where the gunman is thought to have been based before
carrying out the nightclub attack. It said 27 people, including women and
children, were taken into custody.
At least
14 people were previously detained in connection with the attack, including two
foreigners stopped on Tuesday at the international terminal of Istanbul's
Ataturk Airport after police checked their cellphones
and luggage, according to Anadolu.