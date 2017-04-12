 

Turkey: explosion at police station was 'terror attack'

2017-04-12 11:55
Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. (ADEM ALTAN / AFP)

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. (ADEM ALTAN / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ankara — Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says an explosion that hit a police station in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir was the result of a "terror attack".

Tuesday's blast, which killed three people, an armoured police vehicle was being repaired.

Soylu had initially said the explosion appeared to be accidental. On Wednesday, however, he said investigators had concluded that it was an attack by assailants who had dug tunnels and placed explosives beneath the vehicle repair facility.

Soylu told Haber Turk news channel: "Last night, it became clear that it was a terror attack."

He did not say who was suspected of being behind the attack.

Kurdish rebels, engaged in a renewed battle against the government forces, have previously targeted police in the region.


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Philippines says militants on the run on tourist island

2017-04-12 11:16

Inside News24

 
/News
When we vote in Parly, Zuma's heart may stop in panic - EFF's Ndlozi

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 12:49 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Tokai 11:51 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 11 results 2017-04-11 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 