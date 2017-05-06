 

Turkey fires 100 more judges, prosecutors in anti-Gulen purge

2017-05-06 09:50
Fethullah Gulen. (AP)



Istanbul - Turkey's judicial authorities on Friday announced the sacking of over 100 more judges and prosecutors deemed to be followers of the alleged mastermind of the July 15 failed coup, in a purge that shows no sign of letting up.

The Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) said that 107 judges and prosecutors were being fired in the latest wave of the purge against alleged supporters of the US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen.

They are also the target of an arrest warrant but it was not clear if any had been detained so far.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding last year's failed bid to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but the reclusive preacher denies the charges.

About 47 000 people have been arrested under the state of emergency imposed after the coup, while tens of thousands more have lost their jobs.

Only last weekend, Turkey dismissed almost 4 000 public officials under the state of emergency while over 9 100 police were suspended on April 26.

According to Anadolu, 4 238 judges and prosecutors have been fired over alleged links to Gulen since the start of the state of emergency.

The latest sackings underline that there is to be no let-up in the anti-Gulen purge after Erdogan won a April 16 referendum on expanding his powers.

Under the new presidential system, the HSYK is itself due to be reformed with its members reduced to 13 from 22, of whom seven will be chosen by parliament and six either directly or indirectly via the president.

Opponents fear that the changes will bring the judiciary under Erdogan's direct control but supporters insist they are needed for efficient governance.

