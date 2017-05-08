 

Turkey slams 'occupation' of Jerusalem

2017-05-08 22:58
(Kayhan Ozer, AP)

(Kayhan Ozer, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ankara - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Muslims to stand up for the Palestinian cause, saying each day Jerusalem remains under "occupation" is an insult to them. His words drew strong criticism from Israel. 

Speaking in Istanbul on Monday, Erdogan also compared Israeli actions against Palestinians to those of South Africa under apartheid and said the US must drop plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

They were Erdogan's harshest words against Israel since the two countries reconciled in 2016 and restored diplomatic ties to ambassadorial level.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry accused Erdogan of "systematically" violating human rights and said he "should not preach morality".

The ministry's spokesperson, Emmanuel Nashon, said "Israel consistently protects total freedom of worship for Jews, Muslims and Christians".

Read more on:    recep tayyip erdogan  |  israel  |  turkey

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teen killed by San Diego officers left suicide note

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
More violence as Coligny accused are granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 